Navcoin (NAV) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $878.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00286684 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00133981 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00060424 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00026450 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,631,039 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

