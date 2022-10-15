Navcoin Price Tops $0.0628 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $185.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0628 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00289244 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00134313 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00060183 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00026409 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,629,851 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

