Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) rose 9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 16,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,246,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $512.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 58.81% and a negative net margin of 55.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

