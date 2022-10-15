NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NBTB traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,976. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $129.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $432,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $432,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $50,699.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,089.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 251,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 196,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,980,000 after buying an additional 159,606 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,327,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 465.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 103,781 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.