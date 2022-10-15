NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Insider Acquires £53,750 in Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) insider Lynn Fordham bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £53,750 ($64,946.83).

NCC Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 210 ($2.54) on Friday. NCC Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 162.80 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 262 ($3.17). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 215.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 204.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £651.15 million and a P/E ratio of 3,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

NCC Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 321.20 ($3.88).

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

