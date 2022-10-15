NCR (NYSE:NCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut their price objective on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered NCR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE NCR traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $18.64. 1,106,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,679. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.66. NCR has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NCR will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.4% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 64,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 7.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 348,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in NCR by 16.4% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in NCR by 4.0% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 12,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in NCR by 283.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

