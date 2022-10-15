Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,130. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $65,492.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,761.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $76,773.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,049.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $65,492.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,761.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,695 shares of company stock valued at $573,306 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 964.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Stories

