Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.46

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.46 and last traded at C$9.99, with a volume of 91043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.87.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$446.46 million and a P/E ratio of 5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.67.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
