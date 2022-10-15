Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,247,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,937. Neogen has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,556.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan acquired 5,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,556.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,100 shares of company stock worth $1,009,668. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 87.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

