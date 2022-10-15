Nervos Network Market Cap Tops $123.48 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $123.48 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,148.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00023242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00268943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00119820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.97 or 0.00736191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.04 or 0.00569436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00256838 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

