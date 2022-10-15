Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

NTOIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from €51.00 ($52.04) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from €50.00 ($51.02) to €57.00 ($58.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from €53.00 ($54.08) to €55.00 ($56.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

NTOIY stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $29.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99.

Neste Oyj Cuts Dividend

About Neste Oyj

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1193 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

