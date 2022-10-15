New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

New Gold Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NGD opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.80. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $598.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.36.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 13.96%. Analysts predict that New Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

