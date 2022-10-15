New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their target price on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NMFC remained flat at $11.79 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 45.29%. The firm had revenue of $73.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 403,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Featured Stories

