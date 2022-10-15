New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

NMFC remained flat at $11.79 on Wednesday. 240,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,716. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

