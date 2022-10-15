New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEWR. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Relic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.09.

New Relic Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. 248,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $1,793,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,408.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $1,793,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,408.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,874,428. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 72,593 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 786,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,597,000 after acquiring an additional 186,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

