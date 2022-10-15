New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Stock Performance

New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 10,323.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

