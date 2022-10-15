Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. 447,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,419. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $194.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.

In other news, Director Donald Win Young bought 40,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,464.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 213,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,710.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newpark Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 216.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 124.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the second quarter valued at $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 86.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 383,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 177,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 175.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 227,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 145,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

