Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Down to $2.62

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 2.62, but opened at 2.47. Nextdoor shares last traded at 2.52, with a volume of 11,844 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Nextdoor to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 4.55.

Nextdoor Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 3.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.10. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 54.45%. The company had revenue of 54.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 56.27 million. Research analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Sze purchased 1,500,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 2.91 per share, with a total value of 4,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,603,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 19,215,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David L. Sze purchased 1,500,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 2.91 per share, with a total value of 4,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,603,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 19,215,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Sze purchased 765,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.31 per share, for a total transaction of 2,532,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,917,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,136,971.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,765,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,939,150 over the last 90 days. 41.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,980,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

