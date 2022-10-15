NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,537,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,897 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of NextEra Energy worth $196,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,735,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137,249. The company has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.37. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

