NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Cut by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 625,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,361,000 after purchasing an additional 200,368 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

NEE traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.77. 8,735,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,137,249. The company has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

