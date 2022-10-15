NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

NXGN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. 195,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,686. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,812.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 400,852 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 359,501 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $7,113,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 503,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 278,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 325 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,144,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 231,394 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Featured Articles

