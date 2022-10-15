NFT Market Capitalization Tops $20.66 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $20.66 and approximately $824,291.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,138.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001926 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00057477 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00056887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022759 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005130 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.00000058 USD and is up 4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $814,112.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

