NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NICE were worth $15,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in NICE during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on NICE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NICE to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

NICE Stock Down 1.9 %

NICE stock opened at $181.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $178.28 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.98.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.