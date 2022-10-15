Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.98. 22,430,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Nielsen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

