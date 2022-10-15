Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.27

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 37600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Nighthawk Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$34.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

In related news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,669,142 shares in the company, valued at C$5,167,434.02. Insiders have purchased a total of 485,500 shares of company stock valued at $171,115 over the last ninety days.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

