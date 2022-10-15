NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in NIKE were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NIKE by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in NIKE by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $225,747,000 after purchasing an additional 788,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Insider Activity

NIKE Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

