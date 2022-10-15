NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.41.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $87.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 24,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.4% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 11,254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 93.9% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,581 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 19,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

