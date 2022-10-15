NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Position Boosted by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 84.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,675,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,926. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.46. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NI. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.