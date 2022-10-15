NKN Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $49.32 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One NKN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. NKN has a total market capitalization of $49.32 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00014673 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,253.23 or 0.27427738 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

