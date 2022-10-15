Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Trading 2.6% Higher

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 71,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,435,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 117.57%. The business had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -21.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 263.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 900,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

