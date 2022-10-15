Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares.
Northern Frontier Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.
Northern Frontier Company Profile
Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.
