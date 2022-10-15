NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.80

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.92, with a volume of 96864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.05.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.79.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

