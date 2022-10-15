NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Trading 1% Higher

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.37. 1,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NWHUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$15.50 price target on the stock.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
