Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NVMI. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Nova Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NVMI stock traded down $3.61 on Wednesday, reaching $70.25. 167,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,127. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.29. Nova has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $149.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $141.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.60 million. Nova had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 28.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nova will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Nova by 18.8% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,217,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,803,000 after acquiring an additional 193,058 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 46.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 489,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,208,000 after buying an additional 155,759 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 8,958.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 150,776 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 13.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 677,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,858,000 after buying an additional 79,743 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 1,267.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 59,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 55,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

