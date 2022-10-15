NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Down 17.4% in September

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 728,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 881,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

In other NovaBay Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey Kunin sold 291,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $46,618.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) by 260.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 118,099 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NBY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. 2,234,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,619. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.47.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a negative net margin of 96.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

