Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVS. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.57. 2,600,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,727. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.72. Novartis has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.