Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVO. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.80. 980,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average of $108.76.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

