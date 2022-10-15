Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Nucor Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.71. 1,978,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,760. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.90.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 614,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

