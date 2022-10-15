NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, NULS has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $19.40 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,224.66 or 0.27382841 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010694 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

