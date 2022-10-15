Numeraire (NMR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.42 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $14.34 or 0.00074944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $84.46 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,252.46 or 0.27460700 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

