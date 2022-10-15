NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Trading Up 2.2%

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.72. Approximately 165,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77.

Institutional Trading of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 619,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 39,330 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,629,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

