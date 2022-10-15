Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) shares rose 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.68 and last traded at $21.68. Approximately 1,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 167,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Nuvalent Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $241,452.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,149,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,463,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $241,452.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,149,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,463,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $27,316.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,752 shares of company stock valued at $823,979. Corporate insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 141.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 20.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 242,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 57,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 95.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 45,299 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

