Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 88,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,056. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
