Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.25 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 776,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 352.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

