Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.25 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 776,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 352.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

