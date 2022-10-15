Oasis Network Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $277.34 million and $13.35 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,281.32 or 0.06709219 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00081730 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00060559 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00015541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00026005 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05469594 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $22,295,577.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

