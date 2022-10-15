OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

OFG Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. 252,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.16. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $146.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 25.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $89,016.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 11.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

