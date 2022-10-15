Olin (NYSE:OLN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OLN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.46.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. 1,343,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,109. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that Olin will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 521,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,827,000 after purchasing an additional 472,527 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

