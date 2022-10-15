ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STKS. Stephens began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.46 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 8.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 85,916.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

