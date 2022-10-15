OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OMF. JMP Securities cut their price objective on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

OneMain Price Performance

OneMain stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. OneMain has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $60.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.61.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 66.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

